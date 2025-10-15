Video: Man caught on camera stealing tip jar from Omagh takeaway

A man has avoided prison after stealing a tip jar from an Omagh pizza shop and alcohol from a nearby store.

Conan Harkin (33), of Knockmoyle Grove in the town, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

The first incident took place on June 10, when Harkin was caught on CCTV lifting £26.67 worth of alcoholic drinks from the Centra store on Brookmount Road before leaving without paying.

Twelve days later, on June 22, staff at Pizza Pie on Bridge Street reported that a man had stolen their tip jar, which contained between £40 and £60. Before contacting police, the business shared CCTV footage on social media asking the public to help identify the culprit.

Police later located Harkin, who admitted stealing the alcohol but claimed he was ‘too intoxicated’ to remember taking the tip jar.

A pre-sentence report from probation services stated that Harkin had since attended rehabilitation for alcohol issues, having ‘fallen off the wagon’ at the time of the offences.

District Judge Ted Magill said that while he gave credit for Harkin’s early plea, stealing to feed an addiction was ‘no excuse’.

Harkin was sentenced to one month in custody, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to repay £60 to Pizza Pie and £26.67 to Centra.