Man cautioned for dangerous driving after Coalisland collision

A MAN in his 40s was cautioned for dangerous driving after police responded to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, at around 9.05am yesterday (December 5).

Colleagues from the Ambulance Service, and Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Advertisement

A man in his 40s was cautioned for dangerous driving, and inquiries are continuing.

The Ballynakilly Road was closed between Coash Road and Moor Road for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 365 of 05/12/22.