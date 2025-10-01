Man cautioned for trying to pay for sex in Dungannon

A man has been cautioned on suspicion of paying for sex in Dungannon.

Police on patrol in the Dungannon area yesterday observed suspicious activity which led to the caution and interview of the 64-year-old man.

Chief Inspector McConville said: “The man was cautioned on suspicion of paying for the sexual services of a person.

“Anyone convicted of this offence faces a maximum sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment and £1000 fine. Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We take all reports of suspected brothel activity and associated exploitation seriously. Where offences are identified, we will take firm and proportionate action.”

The police officer said their priority is to protect vulnerable individuals from harm, disrupt organised crime, and safeguard communities.

“We continue to work closely with partner agencies to ensure that those at risk are supported and that criminal activity is robustly addressed.

“Sexual exploitation is often an unseen crime. We continue to appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns, to contact us. You can contact us on 101, or report online at psni.police.uk/report. In an emergency, always call 999.”