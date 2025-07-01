Man charged after alleged knife incident in Moygashel

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Moyagashel on Sunday.
Police received reports of a man armed with a knife in the village. It was reported the windows of a vehicle in the Roskeen Close area had been smashed.
After responding, officers arrested a man.
He has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage and possession of article with blade or point in a public place.
A PSNI spokesperson said he is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 23.
