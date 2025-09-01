Man charged after weekend attack on police in Strabane

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with a weekend incident in Strabane.

Three PSNI vehicles were damaged and a police officer was assaulted during the incident at Railways Street around 2am on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday.

He has been charged with disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 25.

In a statement issued yesterday, a police spokesperson said officers were called out to an altercation between a number of men in the Railway Street area at around 2am.

“While attempting to break up the fight, an officer was punched to the arm,” said the spokesperson.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour. He remains in custody at this time, and enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation are ongoing.

“When officers returned to their vehicles, they found that two had a wing mirror damaged, while a third had its number plate removed and a dent to the boot.

“One of the vehicles has had to be withdrawn while the damage is repaired, meaning one less vehicle on our roads serving the public.”

Police want to hear from anyone with information about the incident.