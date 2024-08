Police investigating an assault on a male and two assaults on police officers have charged a 27-year-old man.

He was charged with assault, two counts of assault on police and resisting police.

Police responded to the report of an assault on a male in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown, on Friday, August 2.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 30.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.