Man charged following stabbings at Omagh bus depot

A young man has been charged with a string of violent offences following a knife attack at Omagh bus depot on Saturday night.

Three people were injured during the attack, with two requiring hospital treatment.

An 18 year old man has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

He appears before Enniskillen Magistrates court this morning, Monday 16 May.

Police have said, “The charges are in relation to a stabbing incident which took place in Omagh on Saturday night, 14 May.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”