Man charged in connection with firearm incident in Castlederg

A man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a suspected firearm in Castlederg last weekend.

Detectives investigating the report of an incident involving the suspected firearm in the Castlefin Road area on Sunday, February 8 have charged a man to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court.

He is due to appear at the court on March 12.

The man, aged 20 years old, has been charged with the offence of possession of firearm(s) or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Police have released no other details about Sunday’s incident.