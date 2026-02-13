Advertisement

Man charged in connection with firearm incident in Castlederg

  • 13 February 2026
Man charged in connection with firearm incident in Castlederg
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 13 February 2026
Less than a minute

A man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a suspected firearm in Castlederg last weekend.

Detectives investigating the report of an incident involving the suspected firearm in the Castlefin Road area on Sunday, February 8 have charged a man to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court.

He is due to appear at the court on March 12.

The man, aged 20 years old, has been charged with the offence of possession of firearm(s) or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Police have released no other details about Sunday’s incident.

Related posts:

Castlederg farm owner wants to create new tourist ‘huts’ Young Castlederg dancers qualify for the ‘World Cup’ Castlederg charity worker calls for volunteers at half marathon
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY