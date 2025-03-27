Man charged to court following Cookstown collision

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been charged to court following a collision in Cookstown.

Police investigating a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Pomeroy Road area of Cookstown on March 25 have charged the man with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on March 27 (today).

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision which involved a red Citroen Berlingo van. Anyone who was travelling in the area around 6:55pm and witnessed anything or may have dash-cam or video footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1515 of 25/03/25.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport