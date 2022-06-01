Man charged with 25 counts of fraud targeted Tyrone

A 37-year-old man has been charged with 25 counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft, many of which are believed to have taken place across Tyrone and Fermanagh.

He was initially arrested on St Patrick’s Day of this year, after arriving on a flight to Belfast International Airport, in relation to incidents reported to police between February 14, 2022 and March 16, 2022, involving several construction jobs for which deposits were paid, but work was not completed.

At that time a PSNI spokesperson said, “He was arrested on suspicion of offences including theft and fraud by false representation.”

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday 27th June. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.