Man charged with assaulting a woman more than 40 years ago

A man has appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court accused of indecently assaulting a woman more than 40 years ago.

Bernard McNamee (65), of Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, is accused of indecently assaulting a woman between December 31, 1979 and January 1982.

McNamee appeared for a preliminary inquiry at Strabane Magistrates Court.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative told the court that, based on the submitted papers, the defendant had a case to answer.

At this stage in proceedings, the defendant declined to give evidence himself or call any witnesses.

After the judge ruled that he was satisfied the defendant had a case to answer, proceedings were adjourned for McNamee to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on December 3.