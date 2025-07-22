Man charged with assaulting a woman more than 40 years ago

A man has appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court accused of indecently assaulting a woman more than 40 years ago.
Bernard McNamee (65), of Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, is accused of indecently assaulting a woman between December 31, 1979 and January 1982.
McNamee appeared for a preliminary inquiry at Strabane Magistrates Court.
A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative told the court that, based on the submitted papers, the defendant had a case to answer.
At this stage in proceedings, the defendant declined to give evidence himself or call any witnesses.
After the judge ruled that he was satisfied the defendant had a case to answer, proceedings were adjourned for McNamee to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on December 3.
