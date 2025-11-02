Man charged with attempted murder in Dungannon

POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Dungannon yesterday.

The accused, aged 43, is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).

At approximately 11.30am on Saturday, it was reported that a woman, aged in her 40s, had sustained a ‘serious leg inside a property in the Altmore Drive area.

Advertisement

The man was later arrested in the Armagh area.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said, “Officers attended, and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.”

In an update this afternoon, the PSNI said that a man has been charged to court.

“The 43-year-old is charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence,” a police spokesperson said.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”