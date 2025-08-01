Man charged with breaking into church hall in Omagh

A man accused of breaking into a parish hall in Omagh will stand trial at the Crown Court.

Ciaran Hogan (39), formerly of Fairmount Avenue, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry – the final stage before Crown Court proceedings.

He is charged with burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage at St Joseph’s Hall, adjacent to the Sacred Heart Chapel in Omagh, on February 26.

At an previous hearing, the court was told that police were alerted at around 9.40pm after the hall’s internal alarm was triggered. CCTV footage reviewed by the manager allegedly showed a man smashing a window with a large stone before entering the building.

Once inside, the intruder reportedly used a fire extinguisher to force open an office door. Police arrived shortly afterwards and found Hogan attempting to hide.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed there is a case to answer. Asked in court if he wished to respond, Hogan said, “Not at this time,” and offered no written evidence.

He was remanded in custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 4.