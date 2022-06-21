Man charged with Cookstown pensioner’s murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman in Cookstown on Sunday (June 19).
The 45-year-old male will appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).
Detectives investigating the murder have named the victim as Margaret Una Noone.
Police were called to the property shortly before 11am on Sunday morning.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
