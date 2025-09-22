Man charged with ramming police car was three times over limit

A MONAGHAN man has been refused bail after an alleged police ramming incident near Strabane.

Ben Kierans Flynn (26), from Park Road, Monaghan, appeared before Derry Magistrates Court this morning. He was charged with 16 offences, including two assaults on police, dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report a collision, attempting to cause serious injuries by resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, drink driving and driving without insurance.

He was connected to the charges before a bail application was lodged.

The court heard that on Saturday, September 20, at 1pm, police were alerted to a four-vehicle collision on the Victoria Road in Newbuildings.

A witness told police that a blue transit van had ‘drove at force’ into the rear of a car, which collided with another vehicle.

They saw the driver of the van step out when a bottle of alcohol fell out of his van. However, they said the driver checked his vehicle and drove off without checking on any of the other crash victims, which included a toddler.

Later that day police in Ballymagorry, police spotted the van and activated their sirens, pulling in front of the van. However, the driver accelerated and rammed the police car, leaving the two female officers ‘dazed’.

The defendant then left his van and began punching the officers. Members of the public intervened and restrained the man before he was arrested.

Four hours later at Waterside custody, he gave a sample of breath which gave a reading of 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, three times over the limit.

Both officers involved were hospitalised and have not been able to return to work due to their injuries.

A police detective opposed bail due to the flight risk from Flynn’s address in the south and the risk to road users, assessing the Monaghan man as ‘dangerous’.

Flynn’s defence solicitor said that he accepted this was a ‘serious case’, adding that it should ‘never have happened’.

He said, following consultation with Flynn’s parents who attended court, that the defendant had a problem with alcohol which has escalated in the past three weeks.

However, the defence solicitor said that a £5,000 surety could be provided and that Flynn will be ‘well known’ to the Gardai following his appearance in court.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the background of the case was ‘very concerning’.

He said that the multiple incidents was ‘very serious’, but admitted it ‘could have been much worse’.

Questioning if the risks posed could be managed with bail conditions, Judge Heaney said ‘not at this time’.

Bail was refused for Flynn due to the risk of reoffending and fears of flight.

The case will return to Derry Magistrates Court on October 16 for an update.