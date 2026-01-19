Man charged with sexually assaulting three women in Moy

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting three women in Moy last month.

The alleged attacks on the women, who are all aged in their 20s, took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, in the Square, Moy.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 44-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Police have not released any details yet on when the man is expected to appear in court.

“We are committed to making our communities safer for women and girls to socialise and would encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency,” said a PSNI spokesperson.