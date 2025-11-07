Man charged with sharing images of him having sex with a horse

A man was today charged at Dungannon court with possessing extreme pornographic images, including some which appear to show him having sex with a horse.

Appearing before the local magistrates court was Jason Brown (22), of Corratistune Road, Enniskillen. The court heard Brown, who was originally arrested on October 16, had been re-arrested yesterday having breached a Sexual Offence Prevention Order and a probation order.

The court heard that on unknown dates between August and October this year, Brown had been sharing graphic videos through the mobile phone app ‘Telegram’, some of which were tagged with detailed descriptions of himself performing sexual acts with horses.

Police attended Brown’s address on October 16 and inspected several electronic devices containing these images and videos.

Brown was taken into custody in Strabane where police said he ‘downplayed’ the offending.

He was later released on bail under the condition that he would not have any internet access.

Police yesterday attended Brown’s address where they found him in possession of a mobile phone and tablet.

Having examined the devices, they found indecent images of children and videos of who they believed to be Brown having sexual intercourse with a horse.

Upon carrying out further searches of the property, police also uncovered various sex toys covered in animal hair and a soiled nappy.

Brown was arrested and taken into custody where he admitted to police that he has an addiction to ‘risk’ and ‘extreme porn’, further stating that he ‘cannot manage’ these addictions.

He also admitted to possessing indecent images of children.

Police objected to bail citing a strong risk of re-offending, noting that Brown had 25 previous convictions.

They also noted that Brown had used various aliases in order to share the content on the Telegram app where had openly spoke about his attraction to children.

A defence solicitor described the case as ‘difficult’ but noted that Brown had been ‘quite candid’ with police and was in the process of seeking help for his issues.

He also cited ‘great concern’ that a custodial sentence would be for Brown, describing him as a ‘socially withdrawn young man’.

District Judge Rafferty described Brown as a ‘risk that cannot be managed’ and he was remanded in custody.

Brown will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on December 1.