BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Man charged with the murder of Dungannon pensioner in February

  • 3 April 2025
Man charged with the murder of Dungannon pensioner in February
Around 200 locals attended a candlelit vigil in Dungannon in memory of Adam Krzan. Photo: Michael Cullen.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 April 2025
Less than a minute

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pensioner Adam Krzan in Dungannon in February.

Adam Krzan, 71, died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.

Adam Krzan had lived in Dungannon for many years.

The pensioner was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old man was one of two men arrested in Dungannon this morning as part of the investigation.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police said a 34-year-old man also arrested this morning remains in custody at this time.

Related posts:

Two more people being questioned about Dungannon murder released Three Tyrone GAA clubs awarded £20,000 to upgrade facilities Police investigating ‘racially-motivated’ attack on girl in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn