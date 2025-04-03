Man charged with the murder of Dungannon pensioner in February

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pensioner Adam Krzan in Dungannon in February.
Adam Krzan, 71, died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.
The pensioner was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.
The 33-year-old man was one of two men arrested in Dungannon this morning as part of the investigation.
The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Police said a 34-year-old man also arrested this morning remains in custody at this time.
