Man claimed he slapped shopworker’s bottom ‘to make her day’

A 35-YEAR-OLD man who told police he sexually assaulted a shop worker ‘to make her day’ has appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court.

Robert Lajos (35), of George’s Street, pleaded guilty to the offence when the case was before the local court on Tuesday.

A prosecutor told the court that, at around 7.30am on May 13, 2024, police were called to a shop on the Gortin Road after reports that a male customer had become irate.

When officers arrived, Lajos alleged that staff were discriminating against him and refusing to serve him.

However, shop staff informed police that service had been refused after Lajos grabbed the bottom of a female employee.

Lajos was arrested at the scene and later admitted the offence during police interview.

He told officers that he had ‘slapped’ the staff member but claimed he was ‘trying to make her day’.

The prosecutor said Lajos showed ‘no remorse’ for his actions.

During the hearing, District Judge Conor Heaney asked whether a victim impact statement had been sought from the woman involved.

The court was told that the victim had not yet been asked to provide one.

Judge Heaney said he required clarification on whether the victim wished to submit a statement before proceeding to sentencing.

“I need to know if she wants to give one before I proceed to sentence,” he said.

The case was adjourned until January 20 to allow the Public Prosecution Service to make contact with the victim.