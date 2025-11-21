Man claims he was making a ‘special divine appearance’ in court

A FINTONA man representing himself in court claimed he was making a ‘special divine appearance’.

Rory Damien Rafferty (36), of Aghafad Road, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was connected to a charge of not being in proper control of a vehicle on the Dromore Road on April 10. As he entered the courtroom, Rafferty placed his rucksack in the public gallery and took out a bundle of documents.

District Judge Ted Magill asked him to confirm his name, to which Rafferty replied, “I am here as a special divine appearance.”

A police detective told the court he could connect the defendant to the charge.

When asked to indicate a plea, Rafferty responded, “I need the legal name of the matter.”

Before he could continue, Judge Magill halted the exchange and set a date of December 2 for a contested hearing.

Rafferty then collected his rucksack and left the courtroom without further comment.