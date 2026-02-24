Man confirmed dead following A5 collision near Ballygawley

A 36-year-old man has died as a result of the road traffic collision on the A5 late on Monday night.

The man, who has not yet been named, was the victim of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A5 and Garvaghey Bridge Road.

He is the 58th person to have been killed on the road since July 2007 when plans for a new dual-carriageway along the route were first announced.

The chairman of Tyrone GAA’s Enough is Enough campaign, Niall McKenna, said that there was ‘total dispair’ in the community today following the latest fatality.

“The people of this area deserve for their right to life to be asserted, for their rights to be put above narrow interests and for the right to life to be put above inferior rights,” he added.

“There is total dispair in this community today. Despair that nobody seems to be listening. The death toll on the A5 is utterly unacceptable. As another family now heartbreakingly mourn their loved one, we hope and pray that the voices of the victims and their families reasonate more loudly than the voices of opponents. It’s time to end the carnage.

Chief Inspector Simpson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 10.15pm on Monday evening, 23rd February we received a report of a collision involving a white Audi A6 and silver Nissan Micra on the Omagh Road, A5.

“Officers responded to the collision alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the Nissan Micra was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Medical treatment was provided to the three occupants of the Audi A6 who were then taken onward to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”

The A5 between Crawford’s Bridge and Ballygawley was closed following the collision, but subsequently earlier today after the PSNI conducted a forensic examination overnight.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1578 23/02/26.”