A MAN who was arrested for possessing Class A and B drugs and a firearm in the Dungannon area to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning following a £100k drug seizure at the weekend.

Police have charged a man to court following the discovery of Class A and Class B drugs in the Dungannon area.

The 39-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug. He is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The charges relate to the seizure of drugs, with a combined estimated street value of £100,000, in the Coalisland Road area on Friday, December 15.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.