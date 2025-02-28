Man dies after being assaulted in Dungannon last night

A man has died after being assaulted in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillips said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man was found with serious injuries at a flat in the area. Police attended, but sadly the man passed away as a result of his injuries.

“The Corrainey Park is currently closed as officers conduct further enquiries in the area.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.13pm.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic, two emergency crews and an advanced paramedic to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.

“Information can also be provided to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”