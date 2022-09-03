Man dies as result of road traffic collision

A man in his 20s has passed away as a result of a one-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Tummery Road area of Dromore two weeks ago.
Police officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am on Saturday, August 20, where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one man has now died.
A police spokesperson said, “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 527 20/08/22.”
A report can also submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
