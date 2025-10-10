Young man dies following two-vehicle crash in Cookstown

It was reported earlier today that a person had been taken to hospital following a ‘serious’ road crash on the Pomeroy Road in Cookstown at 6.45am.

A spokesperson from the PSNI has now confirmed that a 21-year-old man has died, while a woman was taken to hospital via air ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said, “Shortly after 6.45am, we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A woman was also transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.”

The Pomeroy Road, which had been closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road, as police conducted a forensic examination, has now re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 235 of 10/10/25,” added the police inspector.