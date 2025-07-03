Man dies in tragic incident at Omagh school

A MAN has died following what is understood to have been a tragic workplace incident at a school on the outskirts of Omagh this morning.

It is understood that the man, aged in his 50s, died while working at the school.

Emergency services including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended the scene in the area of the Old Mountfield Road.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that a sudden death had taken place. They added that the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed.

A HSENI spokesperson said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in Omagh area and inspectors are attending the scene to make enquiries.”

More to follow.