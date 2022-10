A 20 year-old man is due in court charged in connection with a machete attack in Omagh on Sunday night.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have charged the man with manslaughter, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 21 October.

The PSNI say the charges relate to an investigation into circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Omagh on Sunday night, 16 October.