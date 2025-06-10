Man due in court today after drugs seized in Cookstown

POLICE have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences following a search of a property in the Cookstown area yesterday.
The 25-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, and supplying a Class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court this morning.
