Man due in court today after drugs seized in Cookstown

  • 10 June 2025
The man is due before Omagh court today.
WeAre Tyrone - 10 June 2025
POLICE have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences following a search of a property in the Cookstown area yesterday.

The 25-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, and supplying a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court this morning.

