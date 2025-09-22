BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man due in court today after police car rammed in Ballymagorry

  • 22 September 2025
The man is due before Derry court today.
A man is due in court today after two police officers were injured when their patrol vehicle was rammed in the Ballymagorry area on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, resisting police, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to resist apprehension, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving with excess alcohol in his breath, attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

