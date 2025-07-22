BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man due in court today following theft of car in Omagh

  • 22 July 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 July 2025
POLICE investigating the theft of a car in Omagh have charged a man to court.

The 35-year-old man is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, criminal damage and a number of motoring offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

It follows the theft of a car in the Pinewood Avenue area of Omagh on Sunday evening.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court today,

