Man due in court today following theft of car in Omagh

POLICE investigating the theft of a car in Omagh have charged a man to court.

The 35-year-old man is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, criminal damage and a number of motoring offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

It follows the theft of a car in the Pinewood Avenue area of Omagh on Sunday evening.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court today,