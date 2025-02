A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an arson attack on a house in Dungannon on Monday night.

Four people, including two children, had to be rescued from the house at Cunninghams Lane.

It is understood all four are still being treated in hospital.

Advertisement

Eight police officers were also treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after the rescue operation.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on the night of the fire.

He has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 15-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.