Man due in court tomorrow in connection with Moy security alert

DETECTIVES investigating a security alert in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy have charged a man to court.
A number of houses were evacuated during the security alert on Friday evening.
Residents were not able to return to their homes until Saturday morning.
The 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
