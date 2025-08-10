BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man due in court tomorrow in connection with Moy security alert

  • 10 August 2025
Police at the scene of the security alert in Moy.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 August 2025
DETECTIVES investigating a security alert in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy have charged a man to court.

A number of houses were evacuated during the security alert on Friday evening.

Residents were not able to return to their homes until Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

