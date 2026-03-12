Advertisement

Man due in Strabane court today charged with young woman’s murder

  • 12 March 2026
Man due in Strabane court today charged with young woman’s murder
The man is charged with Ellie Flanagan's murder.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 March 2026
Less than a minute

A man is due to appear at Strabane court today charged with the murder of Enniskillen woman Ellie Flanagan.

The 23-year-old’s body was found at a house in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

Many tributes have been paid to the popular young woman.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in connection with Ellie’s death.

Ellie Flanagan ‘will forever be our Fairy Godmother’

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has now been charged with her murder.

He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon with intent and is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today.

Related posts:

Strabane man accused of hatchet and hammer break-in Man charged with robbing Strabane business on Monday refused bail Strabane man jailed for nine months after stalking ex-partner
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY