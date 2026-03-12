Man due in Strabane court today charged with young woman’s murder

A man is due to appear at Strabane court today charged with the murder of Enniskillen woman Ellie Flanagan.

The 23-year-old’s body was found at a house in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

Many tributes have been paid to the popular young woman.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in connection with Ellie’s death.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has now been charged with her murder.

He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon with intent and is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today.