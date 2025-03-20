Man due before Strabane court today after break-in at pub

A man is due to appear at Strabane court today in connection with a break-in at a pub earlier this week.
Police have charged a 37-year-old man following the burglary at a bar on Old Tempo Road in Enniskillen in the early hours of March 18.
“Upon arrival, officers found entry had been gained by smashing through glass in a rear door. They established that the burglar had made off from the premises with a number of bottles of alcohol,” a police spokesperson said.
“Subsequent enquiries led officers to identify a possible suspect, who was arrested a short time later.”
The man has been charged with offences including burglary (non-dwelling) and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
The man is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court today.
