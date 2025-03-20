Man escapes from police custody during dramatic Omagh incident

A MAN gave police the slip yesterday when he escaped from custody in broad daylight in Omagh.

At around 1.40pm on Kevlin Avenue, two officers in an unmarked car detained a man after returning from Prospect Court.

He was placed in the rear seat, but as one officer stood outside on a phone call, the man suddenly bolted, sprinting towards Iceland Stores.

Advertisement

One officer gave chase on foot while the other pursued in the unmarked car.

Within five minutes, the man was caught, handcuffed, and returned to the scene, where three additional police vehicles arrived for support.

A crowd, including schoolchildren, gathered to watch the dramatic incident unfold.