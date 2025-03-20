This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Man escapes from police custody during dramatic Omagh incident

  • 20 March 2025
Man escapes from police custody during dramatic Omagh incident
Police vehicles at the scene of yesterday's incident.
Callum McGuigan - 20 March 2025
A MAN gave police the slip yesterday when he escaped from custody in broad daylight in Omagh.

At around 1.40pm on Kevlin Avenue, two officers in an unmarked car detained a man after returning from Prospect Court.

He was placed in the rear seat, but as one officer stood outside on a phone call, the man suddenly bolted, sprinting towards Iceland Stores.

One officer gave chase on foot while the other pursued in the unmarked car.

Within five minutes, the man was caught, handcuffed, and returned to the scene, where three additional police vehicles arrived for support.

A crowd, including schoolchildren, gathered to watch the dramatic incident unfold.

