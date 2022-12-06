Man forced to pay fine over ‘ridiculous’ situation

A STRABANE man has been fined for not having his car taxed despite not being able to tax said car due to the huge MOT backlogs.

Tommy Forbes was hit with a £40 fine by the DVLA last week for having an untaxed car on the road. However, while he admits the car was indeed un-taxed, he says that the situation was out of his control.

“My car was due an MOT in the summer and so I applied in June for the test,” Tommy explained. “When I applied, I found that the most recent date I could get was this Thursday (December 1), almost six months away. Obviously it was quite a long wait but due to the backlog which still remains after the pandemic, I let it be.”

Mr Forbes continued to drive his vehicle, which is, monetarily speaking, tax free due to its fuel eco-rating.

He added, “I have been driving my car with no problem while awaiting the MOT date. The PSNI have spoken to me on a couple of occasions when I’ve been stopped, but I explained the situation to them and they let me go on driving. Obviously, you can’t tax a car without the MOT certificate and the tax eventually lapsed.

“I was shocked to be hit with a fine.

“No leeway was given nor was my circumstances taken into account. I was advised that I should have declared by vehicle as SORN, which I find ridiculous as it wasn’t my fault I couldn’t get an appointment sooner.”

A spokesperson for the DfI said, “The Driver and Vehicle Agency’s (DVA) advice to vehicle owners who require an MOT to tax their vehicle and cannot secure a date before their MOT expires is to book the earliest available appointment and keep checking the booking system for an earlier appointment. If they get to within five days of the expiry date of their vehicle tax and they have been unable to secure an appointment or their vehicle tax has expired, they should contact the DVA Customer Services team at dva.customerservices@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk and they will do their best to get an urgent appointment for the vehicle.”