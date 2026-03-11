Man found dead at Garvaghey house was talented gaelic player

ONE of the two men who bodies were found at a house in Garvaghey last night was a talented gaelic footballer who won an All-Ireland medal with Tyrone at Croke Park.

Emmett Grimes, who was 54, was on the Red Hand team which won the All-Ireland Vocational Schools title in 1989.

The bodies of Mr Grimes and his father James, who was 85, were found at a house at Garvaghy Road last night.

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of their deaths.

At the time of his All-Ireland success, Emmett Grimes was a student at Omagh Technical College and played club football with the Ballygawley’s St Ciaran’s team.

Among those on that successful Red Hand team alongside Mr Grimes were future All-Ireland winning captain, Peter Canavan, Minor, U-21 and senior star, Eamon McCaffrey and Chris Lawn.

Mr McCaffrey, who went to primary school at St Matthew’s in Garvaghey, with Emmett, said he was a ‘brave player’ who always gave 100 per-cent.

“Myself and Emmett were at school together at St Matthew’s in Garvaghey,” he said.

“Our school team in one year won four different competitions, including the Knockmany Cup, our own parish league, the Beragh primary schools league and the Carrickmore small schools competition. He was our main man,” Mr McCaffrey said.

Tyrone defeated Mayo in that 1989 All-Ireland Final to take the title for the second year running.

The success of the team provided the platform for even greater glories in the 1990s and 2000s as many of the players enjoyed Ulster senior and ultimately All-Ireland glory.