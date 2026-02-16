Advertisement

Man found slumped over steering wheel arrested in Coalisland

  • 16 February 2026
File photo.
WeAre Tyrone - 16 February 2026
POLICE have praised a member of the public who helped catch a drunk-driver in Coalisland.

The person contacted the PSNI over the weekend.

“After noticing a male slumped over the steering wheel of a car, they did the right thing and contacted police immediately,” said a police spokesperson.

“Officers attended the scene and one male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

“This is a great example of the community looking out for one another. Drink driving puts lives at risk — not just the driver’s, but passengers, pedestrians and other road users too.”

