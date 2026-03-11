Dungannon man jailed for harassing woman he did not know

A DUNGANNON man has been jailed for harassing a woman at her home and attempting to damage her car.

Colm Murray (40), of Windmill Court in the town, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today on charges of harassment between May 1 and October 10 last year, attempted criminal damage on October 3, 2025, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland said that during the period of the harassment charge, Murray visited the injured party’s home on five occasions, shouting obscenities at her.

On the night of October 3 last year, the woman contacted police, who attended her home.

She told officers that earlier that evening Murray had come to the property and attempted to damage her car. When she went outside, he shouted abuse at her, calling her an “ugly s**t” before leaving.

The court heard that Murray returned some time later and began banging on her windows.

Police later arrested Murray while he was intoxicated.

During interview he admitted going to the woman’s home and told officers he knew her because he had “seen her around a couple of times”.

While in custody he also admitted possessing a small amount of cannabis.

Not the case

When asked by police why he was in the area, Murray said he was on his way home after visiting family. However, the court later heard this was not the case.

The court was also told that Murray was in breach of a suspended sentence imposed on April 9 last year for two counts of criminal damage.

District Judge Rafferty, sitting at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court, described the incident as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Murray was sentenced to four months in prison for harassment. He will also serve a further two months after the suspended sentence was activated, bringing the total sentence to six months in custody.