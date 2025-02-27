Man given six penalty points for travelling 92mph on the A5

A MAN who pleaded guilty to driving at 92 mph on a dangerous part of the A5 more than 30 mph over the speed limit received six penalty points and a £150 fine at Strabane Magistrates Court.

Nigel Campbell, 45, Victoria Meadows, Magheramason, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with excess speed on the A5 on January 3, 2025.

Campbell admitted that on the stretch of road between Newbuildings and Strabane, while overtaking on the passing lane, he ‘accidentally’ hit the speed of 92 mph.

Advertisement

Campbell, who had three live points on his license, was detected by a police check just after 1pm.

At Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 27, Campbell’s defence solicitor said that his client’s license was ‘essential’ for his employment and that due to his early plea, he was entitled to credit.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne gave Campbell a warning stating, “You must slow down in the future.”

Campbell received six penalty points and a £150 fine.