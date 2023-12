A LORRY driver has appeared in court charged with causing the deaths of three Tyrone men in a Boxing Day collision at Garvaghey in 2021. Donatas Timinskas (34), of Main Street, Belmyne, Dublin, has also been charged with causing grievous bodily injuries to another man in the crash on the A5 road almost two years ago.

The offences relate to the collision on December 27, 2021, which resulted in the deaths of Peter McNamee, Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan, who were all in their twenties.

Appearing at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Timinskas was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and a further count of causing grievous bodily injuries.

The defendant was further charged with driving with defective brakes, driving without due care and attention, speeding and speeding contrary to driving a HGV vehicle.

Deputy District Judge Magill said the case would be proceeding to the Crown Court in due course, and remanded Timinskas on bail to return to court on January 9.