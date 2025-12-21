Man in critical condition after serious assault in Omagh

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious assault in Omagh in the early hours of Sunday, which has left a man in a critical condition.

Police officers on patrol in the centre of the town came across the injured man at around 1am. He was found in the Market Street area with a number of facial and head injuries.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said the man’s condition deteriorated rapidly while officers were speaking to him.

“Police carried out CPR on the man, who is in his 30s, before he was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition,” he said.

Police originally believed that assault may have occurred ‘in the gated Main Street area’ but after reviewing CCTV, they now believe it may have happened on Market Street, just outside the gated Main Street area.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Johnston continued, “We would appeal to anyone who may have come to the aid of the injured man to come forward. We know a number of people attempted to stop the assault, and provided first aid. We would be keen to speak to them, as we progress our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other video footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 95 of 21/12/25.

Information can also be provided online via the PSNI non-emergency reporting system, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.