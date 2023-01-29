Man in critical condition following collision in Augher

A MAN in his 60s is believed to be in critical condition after he was taken to hospital following a collision on the Knockmany Road in Augher on Friday night (January 27).
The Knockmany Road in Augher was closed in both directions at the junction with the Glenhoy Road and the junction with the Claremore Road crossroads following the two vehicle road traffic collision.
The collision involving an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry was reported to police at around 8.40pm.
The injured man, who was the driver of the car, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.
The Knockmany Road remained closed overnight whilst police examined the scene however it has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 27/01/23.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)