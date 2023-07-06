Man in forties arrested after stabbing incident

THE PSNI have confirmed that a man in his forties has been arrested following a stabbing incident during a GAA match in Cookstown earlier this evening.

One man was taken to hospital and a second received treatment at the scene for stab wounds after a vicious attack took place during an U-16 Championship semi-final match between Cookstown and Fintona.

The alleged assailant has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

The police have also called for witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.