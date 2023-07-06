Man in forties arrested after stabbing incident

THE PSNI have confirmed that a man in his forties has been arrested following a stabbing incident during a GAA match in Cookstown earlier this evening.
One man was taken to hospital and a second received treatment at the scene for stab wounds after a vicious attack took place during an U-16 Championship semi-final match between Cookstown and Fintona.
The alleged assailant has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.
The police have also called for witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)