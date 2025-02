A man aged in his 50s who was arrested following armed robberies in the Mid Ulster area on Thursday has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A second man also arrested, who is aged in his 30s, remains in custody at this time.

The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing, and detectives would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of what happened, to contact 101, quoting reference number 201 30/01/25.”