Man in his 60s assaulted in Omagh

A MAN in his 60s was assaulted while walking near the boating lake in Omagh’s Old Mountfield Road area on Saturday (April 20).

The man was struck on the head whilst he was on a walk in the area at 2pm.

Officers from the PSNI say the man sustained injuries and bruising.

Sergeant Connelly said, “Police received a report that a man in his 60s was walking in the area at around two pm, when, whilst stooping down to pick an item off the ground, he was struck in the head.

“He fell to the ground, whereupon it was reported that he was kicked a number of times in the arm.

“He sustained bruising and injuries to his hand and his arm, and has been left very shaken by the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1002 of 25/04/23.”