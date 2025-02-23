Man in hospital following suspected assault in Dungannon

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an injured man in the Perry Street area of Dungannon around 12am today (Sunday).

Inspector Knipe said, “Officers and other emergency service colleagues attended the scene, and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“At this stage, we believe that he was assaulted by another man, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3 of 23/02/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”