Man injured in early morning crash outside Omagh

ONE man was injured and taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the Beltany Road just outside Omagh this morning.

Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Beltany Road area of Omagh shortly before 6.45am on Monday, August 4.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 243 of 4/8/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.