Man injured in Sion Mills collision has died

Police can confirm a man who was injured in a road traffic collision in Sion Mills last month has died.
The two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, July 26, on Melmount Road involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.
Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance. The man sadly passed away in hospital yesterday, Sunday, July 31.
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with police, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)