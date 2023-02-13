Man is jailed for ‘utterly shocking’ attack on police

A 33-YEAR-OLD man who bit, kicked, punched, headbutted and spat at police officers after he was arrested in Dromore has been jailed for nine months

Alexander Pierce Cassells of Hillcrest, Aughnacloy was convicted on counts of assaulting police officers, an assault on an officer causing actual bodily harm and two of disorderly behaviour when he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court by videolink from Maghaberry jail.

On the morning of August 29 last year, after the incident, the PSNI issued a strongly worded statement describing the biting, headbutt and spitting as “an horrific attack which has left an officer both injured and badly shaken.”

The court was told police officers went to arrest him at Fairview Gardens in Dromore after an incident in a local licensed premises.

While they located Cassells, he shouted and “lashed out” at an officer, breaking his radio microphone. He then kicked the officer twice in the head, headbutted and spat on his left cheek and tried to headbutt another officer. The police officer suffered concussion and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He also bit an officer to the forearm causing a wound and bruising. At the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen he was also disorderly.

‘Unacceptable level of violence’

Defence barrister, Blaine Nugent acknowledged that a spit, a bite, repeated kicks and serious injury to a police officer are “all significant in their own right”.

He added there was ‘no reasonable justification’ for the defendant’s behaviour, however he had been the victim of an assault but when police tried to speak to him ‘appropriately’ that was his reaction.

Mr Nugent said, “He is fortunate the officer did not suffer more injuries. Drink was involved. That is not a justification but when dealing with him in sobriety, he seems an amicable individual.”

The court also heard that Cassells had 23 previous convictions.

Addressing him, District Judge Sean O’Hare said, “You have a record that doesn’t do you any favours. You have previous court appearances that resulted in custody.

“This was a massive and unacceptable level of violence which requires a custodial sentence.

“Your behaviour on this occasion was utterly shocking from the time you first had contact with the police until you arrived at the hospital. You should be ashamed of yourself.”